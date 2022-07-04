Suarez went 2-for-3 in a win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Suarez has now reached safely in 10 straight games, a stretch during which he's hit .351 (13-for-37) with five doubles, two RBI, five walks and two runs. The slugger's slash line now sits at .240/.332/.436 following Sunday's production, with the batting average and on-base percentage at their highest point since April 28 and 29, respectively.

