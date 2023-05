Suarez (undisclosed) went 0-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and an RBI from a bases-loaded walk in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

The slugger was back at the hot corner after exiting Wednesday's game early due to fouling a ball off his foot. Suarez was able to play a full nine innings but remains in a bit of a funk at the plate, now having gone hitless in four of his last five games.