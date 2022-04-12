Suarez went 1-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Twins on Monday.

The fact the slugger's first regular-season hit as a Mariner was a two-bagger is quite fitting, considering 54 of his 100 hits last season in Cincinnati went for extra bases as well. Unfortunately, he's hitting just .083 and has struck out in 33.3 percent of his plate appearances so far this season, after generating a career-high 29.8 percent strikeout rate and hitting a career-low .198 average in what was his final Reds season.