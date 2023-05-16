Suarez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, two total RBI and a walk in Monday's 10-1 win against Boston.

Suarez hit one of three Mariners homers in the blowout win, walloping a 434-foot shot to center field in the eighth inning. The long ball was just the second for Suarez over his past 26 games, a stretch during which he has batted .181 with only four extra-base hits and 29 strikeouts. The veteran has just four homers on the campaign after going deep at least 31 times in each of his previous four full seasons (excluding the shortened 2020 campaign).