Suarez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in an 8-7 win against the Braves on Sunday.

Suarez walked in the first inning, swatted a solo home run in the fifth and blasted a walkoff solo shot in the ninth off Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen. The 31-year-old has been on a tear of late with five long balls in his last four contests while batting 6-for-17 during the stretch. Suarez has now hit the 30-homer benchmark in four of his last five seasons.