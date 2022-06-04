Suarez went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Suarez opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, and he added a two-run homer in the ninth to put the Mariners ahead again. The third baseman has been warming up at the dish lately, going 7-for-23 (.304) in his last six games, which follows a three-game skid that came after his previous eight-game hitting streak. For the year, he has a .222/.304/.444 slash line with 10 homers, 28 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple in 51 contests.