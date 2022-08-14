Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
Suarez went deep off Rangers reliever Brock Burke for long ball number 19 of 2022. He had also hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the game and now has 61 total RBI on the season. Suarez is slashing .227/.329/.420 this year, a fair bit below his career line of .249/.334/.461.
