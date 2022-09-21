Suarez (finger) saw a hand specialist in Arizona on Monday and hopes to begin taking swings off a tee and in the batting cage at some point this week, the Associated Press reports.

Suarez suffered a small fracture in the tip of his right index finger Friday against the Angels and hit the injured list a day later. The veteran slugger's potential progress in coming days should go a long way toward determining how realistic a return when first eligible Tuesday, at least as a designated hitter, will be.