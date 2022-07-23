Suarez went 1-for-3 with a double and a bases-loaded walk in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Suarez picked up where he left off prior to the All-Star break, pushing his slash line to .270/.404/.568 over his last 11 games with Friday's production. The veteran slugger has reached safely in each one of those contests as well, and he's accumulated 13 RBI in the sample by posting a .333 average and 1.183 OPS in the 20 plate appearances he's logged with runners on base.