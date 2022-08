Suarez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Nationals.

Suarez has gone 7-for-28 (.250) in his last nine games, but he's also supplied five homers and 12 RBI in that span. The power-hitting third baseman is up to 23 long balls, 71 RBI, 60 runs scored and a .228/.333/.442 slash line through 122 contests this season. He should continue to see a near-everyday role in the middle third of the Mariners' lineup.