Suarez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

Suarez twice pulled the Mariners even in the contest. He produced their first two runs with a solo home run and an RBI single in the fourth and fifth innings, then added a two-run double in the ninth to tie the game at 5-5. The third baseman is riding an eight-game hitting streak, going 11-for-29 (.379) in that span. For the season, he's up to a .236/.323/.472 slash line with 11 homers, 32 RBI, 31 runs scored and 11 doubles through 223 plate appearances after his second three-hit game of the year.