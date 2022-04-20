Suarez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
Suarez took opposing start Jon Gray 415-feet deep to center in first inning to provide all the run support Robbie Ray would require. The 30-year-old didn't do anything productive in his other three at-bats as he's been feast or famine of late, going 4-for-21 with two doubles and two home runs over his last six games.
