Suarez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 11-7 victory over the Angels.
Suarez contributed two of Seattle's 11 runs in Wednesday's game thanks to a fifth-inning home run that also sent Mitch Haniger home. It was Suarez's 20th homer of the year and his fourth this month. The third baseman's lone hit in the game was his first since Aug. 13. Suarez hit .257 in June, .218 in July, but is batting only .170 so far this month. He struck out twice in Wednesday's game, a problem that has plagued him throughout the year. He has more strikeouts than hits and walks combined this season.
