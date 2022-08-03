Suarez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

Suarez hit a two-run blast in the first inning that scored Jesse Winker, then came around to score on a Carlos Santana double in the fifth. This was Suarez's 17th home run of the season and his first since July 13. The third baseman is on a four-game hit streak, with Tuesday's outing being his first multi-hit performance since July 8. Suarez now has a .234 batting average after hitting .202 in 2020 and .198 in 2021.