Suarez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

The slugger uncorked a 426-foot shot in the second inning with Josh Rojas aboard to double the Mariners' lead to 4-0 at the time. Suarez extended his on-base streak to 11 games in the process, a stretch during which his two extra-base hits have both been homers. While Suarez, who's left the yard 18 times overall this season, is off the pace of what would be a third straight 30-homer campaign, he's now only 10 RBI from eclipsing the 87 he compiled in his debut Mariners campaign in 2022.