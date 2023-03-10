Suarez is hitting .214 (3-for-14) with a double, a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and four runs across six Cactus League games thus far.

Suarez last appeared in Cactus League action Saturday, as he's currently toiling for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The slugger has struck out eight times in 15 spring training plate appearances overall, so he's certainly been more famine than feast at the plate thus far. However, Suarez managed to deliver 31 homers for the second straight season during his 2022 Mariners debut campaign despite posting a career-high 31.2 percent strikeout rate, so the poor contact won't necessarily impede his power numbers if it remains similarly elevated.