Suarez went 2-for-3 with a two-run double, two walks and a run in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Suarez played a key role in the Mariners' four-run first inning, plating Ty France and Teoscar Hernandez with his 10th double of the campaign. Suarez had been mired in a 4-for-25 funk over his previous seven games prior to Thursday's breakout, and after his timely two-bagger, he's now sporting a .333 average and .431 wOBA across 91 plate appearances with men in scoring position.