Suarez went 2-for-3 with a two-run double, two walks and a run in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.
Suarez played a key role in the Mariners' four-run first inning, plating Ty France and Teoscar Hernandez with his 10th double of the campaign. Suarez had been mired in a 4-for-25 funk over his previous seven games prior to Thursday's breakout, and after his timely two-bagger, he's now sporting a .333 average and .431 wOBA across 91 plate appearances with men in scoring position.
More News
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Knocks seventh homer in win•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Gets aboard four times•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Walks it off in extras•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Clutch hitting persists Saturday•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Garners RBI in return•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: In lineup Thursday•