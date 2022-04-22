Suarez went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Suarez's clutch eighth-inning knock brought home Adam Frazier to tie the game at 6-6, but the Rangers would ultimately notch a pair of runs in the top of the ninth to seal the win. Suarez has three home runs and has seen six of his eight hits overall go for extra bases, but his .186 average and .300 on-base percentage are in line with his career-worst .198 and .286 figures for the Reds in 2021.