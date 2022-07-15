Suarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run single and two walks in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.
The veteran slugger got it done with some small ball Thursday, with his two-run single in the seventh inning igniting a comeback for the Mariners from a 5-1 deficit. Suarez's busy night was par for the course in what has been a highly productive July, as he's now carrying a .286/.400/.524 slash line across 50 plate appearances over 12 games during the month.
