Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Twins.
Suarez went 0-for-8 in his last two games, the first time since May 24-27 he'd been held without hits in consecutive contests. His homer Tuesday opened the scoring in the fourth inning. The third baseman is up to 12 long balls this season, and he's added a .231/.324/.453 slash line, 34 RBI, 32 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple through 259 plate appearances as the Mariners' top option at the hot corner.
