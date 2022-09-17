Suarez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a small fracture in the tip of his right index finger, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Suarez's initial X-rays were inconclusive after he left Friday's game against the Angels due to the injury, but a fracture has since been found. The Mariners believe he may be able to return as a designated hitter after the minimum 10 days, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, but it may take longer until he's able to throw. Abraham Toro starts at third base Saturday against the Angels in his absence, while Dylan Moore (oblique) was activated off the injured list to take Suarez's place on the roster.