Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Athletics.

Suarez entered Tuesday on an 0-for-11 skid. It took him until the seventh inning to put an end to that slump, when he hit the Mariners' third consecutive homer to establish a 7-0 lead. The third baseman continues to supply solid power with 13 homers and a .438 slugging percentage through 68 contests. He's added 36 RBI, 33 runs scored, 12 doubles and a .227 batting average, and it doesn't appear that his recent slump will lead to reduced playing time.