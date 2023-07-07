Suarez went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

Suarez opened and closed the scoring Thursday, smashing a two-run blast in the second inning and adding a solo shot in the ninth. This was his first multi-homer game of the season. He's been hitting better of late, going 16-for-49 (.327) over his last 14 games while racking up four homers and 13 RBI in that span. The third baseman is up to a .230/.318/.383 slash line with 11 homers, 52 RBI, 35 runs scored, 15 doubles and a stolen base through 86 contests.