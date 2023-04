Suarez went 2-for-5 with an RBI infield single, a double and two runs in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Sunday.

Following a 2-for-11 start at the plate over the first three games of the series and a three-strikeout tally Saturday, Suarez came through with his first multi-hit effort of the new season. The veteran slugger has already laced a pair of doubles over his first four games after racking 57 extra-base hits -- his most since 2019 -- in his Mariners debut campaign last season.