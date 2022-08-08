Suarez went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Suarez opened the scoring on the afternoon with his 20th two-bagger of the season, which plated Adam Frazier. The veteran third baseman had been mired in an 0-for-13 funk over the prior three games, and Sunday's double marked only his fourth extra-base hit in the last 19 games.