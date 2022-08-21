Suarez, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a triple and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Athletics on Saturday, is hitting just .213 in August but has laced nine of his 13 hits during the month for extra bases.

The veteran slugger's three-bagger Saturday was his second of the season, tying a career high he'd reached in five previous seasons as well. Suarez's lackluster average during the current month, which is partly the result of a .194 BABIP, is offset by multiple favorable metrics -- he's sporting a .347 on-base percentage largely due to a 13.3 percent walk rate, he's belted six home runs as part of his aforementioned extra-base-hit haul and he's collected 17 RBI in 18 games courtesy of a .333 average with men on base, including a .500 figure with runners in scoring position.