Suarez went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, a run and an RBI in a 13-7 victory over Kansas City.

Suarez doubled and scored in the third inning, walked in the fourth, doubled home a run in the sixth and walked in the eighth to reach base four times for the first time this season. The 30-year-old has been on a tear against Kansas City this weekend as he's gone 5-for-7 with two walks and has significantly improved his slash line to .260/.373/.540 with the exceptional performances. Suarez's OPS alone has jumped 148 points from .765 to .913 over the two games.