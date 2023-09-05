Suarez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Suarez has started at third base or designated hitter in all 137 of Seattle's games so far this season, but he'll finally step out of the starting nine Tuesday while in the midst of a 4-for-33 slump. Jose Caballero will take over at the hot corner and bat eighth.