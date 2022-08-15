Suarez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
Suarez is mired in a 4-for-32 (.125) slump, so manager Scott Servais decided to hold him out Monday for the first time since May 15 and just the third time all season. Jake Lamb will man the hot corner for the Mariners in Suarez's place.
