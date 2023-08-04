Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-3 win against the Angels on Thursday.

The game was a scoreless tie through five frames before Suarez swatted a solo homer to right field in the sixth. The long ball was his second in three days and extended his streak of games with at least one RBI to nine. Over that span, Suarez is batting .324 (12-for-37) with two homers and 12 RBI.