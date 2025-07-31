The Diamondbacks traded Suarez to the Mariners on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After slashing .248/.321/.577 with 36 home runs through 105 games with the Diamondbacks this season, Suarez will return to the team he spent two seasons with from 2022-23 and reunite with Josh Naylor in the process. Suarez will hold onto an everyday spot in the lineup upon moving to Seattle, replacing Ben Williamson as the club's third baseman, and is likely to bat in the heart of the order.