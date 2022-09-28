Suarez (finger), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 0-for-3 with a walk while serving as the designated hitter in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports Suarez took grounders in the infield prior to the game to test out his finger, and the decision was apparently made at that point for him to hold off on playing defense for at least Tuesday's game. Suarez was at least able to return from his IL stint in minimum time, and his bat figures to be key in the Mariners trying to snap their untimely late-season funk and lock down an AL wild-card spot.