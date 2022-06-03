Suarez went 1-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs in an extra-inning win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Suarez was involved in multiple critical sequences of the marathon win, as his sixth-inning single that plated Julio Rodriguez knotted the game at 3-3, and he subsequently crossed the plate with the run that snapped a 6-6 tie in the 10th inning. Suarez now has a five-game hitting streak, one preceded by a seven-game streak that lasted from May 16-23.