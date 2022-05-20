Suarez went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in a loss to the Red Sox on Thursday.

Suarez's bat finally seems to be coming to life, as he's now carrying a four-game hitting streak and has generated a solid .265 average and .736 OPS over his last nine games. The veteran slugger's .216/.314/.439 season line still has a long way to go to reach Suarez's pre-2020 standards, but perhaps this is the beginning of the end of a two-season-plus funk.