Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Suarez (finger) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Suarez was placed on the IL on Sept. 17 due to a small fracture in the tip of his right index finger, but after he was able to take swings without any discomfort over the past few days, he looks like he'll be ready to go when Seattle kicks off a three-game series with Texas on Tuesday. Dipoto noted that Suarez will likely serve as the Mariners' designated hitter Tuesday, so expect Carlos Santana to head to the bench for that contest.