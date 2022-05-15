Suarez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mets.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Suarez had a pretty physical slide back into second base in Saturday's game where his head collided with Jeff McNeill's knee on a pickoff play. He might be a little banged up, but the team has not announced an injury. Abraham Toro will start at third base while Mike Ford starts at designated hitter.
