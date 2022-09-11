Suarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.
Suarez hit one of two Seattle solo homers off Atlanta starter Max Fried in the contest, launching a 423-foot shot in the sixth inning. The long ball was his third over his past three games and pushed his season total to 28. Suarez went deep 31 times last season but finished below the Mendoza Line with a .198 batting average. He's maintained the power while improving his slash line to .233/.333/.456 in 2022.
More News
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Two homers in loss•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Not starting Monday•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Two-run homer in win•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Belts 24th homer in loss•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Keeps slugging Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Racking up XBH in August•