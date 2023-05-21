Suarez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Suarez has homered twice in the last five games and now has five long balls on the year. He provided the Mariners' last runs of the contest Saturday. The third baseman has hit at least 31 homers in each of the last four full-length seasons, but he's a bit behind the pace in 2023. He's slashing .231/.330/.349 with 25 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and five doubles through 45 games.