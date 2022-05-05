Suarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Astros.
Suarez took Justin Verlander yard in the seventh inning to record his fourth home run of the season. Prior to the homer, Suarez had gone 0-for-19 with eight strikeouts across his last five starts. While Suarez continues to be a reasonable source of power, he has only a .202/.297/.427 line across 101 plate appearances to go along with 13 RBI and 12 runs scored.
