Suarez went 1-for-4 with an RBI hit-by-pitch and a solo home run in a win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Suarez recorded his two RBI in drastically different ways, following up his 367-foot solo shot to center in the fourth inning by getting plunked with the bases loaded in the sixth to drive in a run. The 31-year-old is in the midst of an extended stretch of hot hitting, as he's produced five multi-hit efforts, 13 RBI, a .320 average and an .855 OPS over the 56 plate appearances covering his last 12 games.