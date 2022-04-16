Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and run and a walk in Friday's 11-1 victory over the Astros.
Suarez contributed an RBI groundout in the fifth inning, walked and scored in the seventh and launched a three-run home run off Houston reliever Ronel Blanco in the eighth. Though the 30-year-old is batting just .192 through 26 at-bats, four of his five hits have gone for extra-bases leading to an .800 OPS.
