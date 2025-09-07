Suarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 10-2 win over Atlanta.

The homer was the 43rd of the season for Suarez and his seventh with the Mariners. The All-Star third baseman is running out of time if he wants to record the first 50-homer campaign of his career, and the move to Seattle has done no favors for his fantasy value. Suarez has been fine with a .751 OPS over 17 games on the road since joining the M's, but his .609 OPS across 16 outings at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park is significantly dragging down his appeal for home contests.