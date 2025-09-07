Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Smashes 43rd homer in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 10-2 win over Atlanta.
The homer was the 43rd of the season for Suarez and his seventh with the Mariners. The All-Star third baseman is running out of time if he wants to record the first 50-homer campaign of his career, and the move to Seattle has done no favors for his fantasy value. Suarez has been fine with a .751 OPS over 17 games on the road since joining the M's, but his .609 OPS across 16 outings at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park is significantly dragging down his appeal for home contests.
More News
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Homers again Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Clubs 41st homer•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Reaches 40-homer mark•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Homers in loss•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: First homer since Seattle return•
-
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Productive in return to Seattle•