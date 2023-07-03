Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Rays on Sunday.

Suarez's 397-foot shot to center in the second inning gave the Mariners their first run of the game and marked only his second time leaving the yard since June 13. Suarez does have an impressive body of work at the plate of late despite the modest power numbers, as he boasts a .303 average, .972 OPS, four extra-base hits, 10 RBI and an acceptable 22.0 percent strikeout rate over his last 10 games.