Suarez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

It's the first successful theft for Suarez since 2020, and his 30th percentile sprint speed doesn't suggest he's going to suddenly become a consistent threat on the basepaths even under the new rules. The 31-year-old isn't providing much value with his bat at the moment either, however -- through nine games in May, he's batting just .152 (5-for-33) with one homer, three runs and four RBI.