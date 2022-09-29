Suarez went 3-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Suarez served in the DH role for the second time in as many games following his return from the injured list, and he was the Mariners' most productive hitter on the night overall. The veteran's first-inning double erased an early 1-0 deficit by plating Dylan Moore, while the multi-hit effort was his first since Sept. 11. Suarez's 85 RBI are also his best showing in that category since 2019, and he's now sporting a 97-point improvement over his 2021 OPS of .714.