Suarez went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Red Sox.

It's Suarez's third multi-hit effort in his last four games -- he's gone 8-for-17 (.471) with six RBI in that span. The veteran third-baseman is now slashing .234/.326/.394 across 460 plate appearances this season with a .883 OPS in his last 16 games. Suarez has added 15 homers, 69 RBI, 44 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.