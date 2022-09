Suarez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.

Suarez recorded a two-run homer off righty starter Michael Kopech with two outs in the third and led off the seventh with another home run off lefty reliever Aaron Bummer. The third baseman has recorded one hit or more in eight of his last 11 games. The 31-year-old has been on fire in his last 19 games, recording eight home runs and a 1.067 OPS in 78 plate appearances.