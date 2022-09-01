Suarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's victory over the Tigers.
Suarez took Tyler Alexander deep for a two-run blast in the top of the first frame, driving in teammate Julio Rodriguez in the process. The long ball was his 25th of the season and sixth in his last 12 games. Suarez finished the month of August on a hot streak, batting .310 with six home runs, 14 RBI and nine runs scored over the last 12 contests of the month.
