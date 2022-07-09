Suarez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.

Suarez delivered the biggest hit of the contest, a walkoff blast in the 11th inning for his 15th homer of the year. He's seeing the ball well in July -- he's gone 9-for-27 (.333) with two homers and a double in his last seven contests. The third baseman's recent surge has him up to a .243/.334/.447 slash line with 44 RBI, 41 runs scored and 17 doubles through 84 contests.