Suarez went 1-for-4 with a game-winning three-run home run and a walk in an extra-inning victory over the Pirates on Sunday.

Suarez has delivered with men on base all season, so his three-run shot to left field in the 10th inning to snap a 3-3 tie was par for the course. The slugger now has 12 RBI in his last nine games alone despite the fact he's hitting just .194 (4-for-31) over that stretch.